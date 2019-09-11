Harsimrat is most ‘ill-informed’: Capt Amarinder Singh

AMID AN ongoing tussle between SAD and the ruling Congress over celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday referred to Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal as the “most ill-informed woman”, a day after she claimed that the state government was undermining of the authority of the Shri Akal Takht Sahib with regard to the celebrations.

“The Akal Takht Sahib is the seat of 6th Padshahi (Sixth Sikh Guru) and all Sikhs bow in front of the Takht.”

“Kerha maa da baccha hai jo Akal Takht Sahib te jaake akhan cakuga (Which mother’s child would challenge the authority of the Akal Takht Sahib). Why doesn’t she find out the facts before she talks about it…I am surprised at how this minister functions in Delhi, she has no knowledge about what she is talking about. Today she was saying that Punjab doesn’t want agriculture projects. Which agriculture project does Punjab not want. Can she tell us?” asked Amarinder.

The CM was talking to the media at Sultanpur Lodhi, where he was present along with his entire Cabinet and also chaired the Cabinet meeting, held outside of the state capital for the first time in the history. He visited several spots where developmental projects in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations are ongoing.

Sources said that the next Cabinet meeting will take place at Dera Baba Nanak from where the Kartarpur Corridor is being constructed.

Amarinder made it clear that the Punjab government is always ready to support the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with its programmes.

Asked how the six advisors appointed to him will help the government function, he said it was a good idea as he cannot be present everywhere. “There are 12,700 villages, several cities and huge population and these advisors will help us know the ground realities and keep the younger generation in touch,” he added.

Bargari issue

Asked about the Bargari sacrilege probe, the Captain said it is the duty of the government of India to endorse the Punjab Assembly’s resolution about shifting the inquiry to the state police, which was passed unanimously. He said that the CBI says that according to some law, the probe can’t be shifted once it has been started by any agency. “But I am going one step further that when you (CBI) have filed a closure report that means you have found that there is nothing wrong in it, then what is preventing it for handing the probe to the SIT. It is on the diktats of Akali Dal and not Delhi that the CBI is not shifting the probe to the state government,” he added.

Illegal mining, drugs

Asked about illegal mining, the CM said, “Last year, we got Rs 30 crore from mining and this year we got Rs 300 crore. Theft, illegal mining or drugs business are under control and immediate arrests are being made.”