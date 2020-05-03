Harsimrat asks govt to shift Hazur Sahib pilgrims to SGPC sarai

Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she had approached the Home Minister and requested for repatriation of the pilgrims. (File) Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she had approached the Home Minister and requested for repatriation of the pilgrims. (File)

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday alleged that Hazur Sahib pilgrims who have been tested positive were being mistreated.

“They are our brothers and sisters. My heart cries at the manner in which they are being mistreated. Repeated videos have shown that the state government has put up pilgrims in quarantine facilities which do not even have basic facilities. This is all a result of cheap politics,” Harsimrat said. She was at Mansa’s grain markets to look into wheat lifting arrangements.

She added, “The SGPC has offered its sarai to the pilgrims but the government is in the midst of a credit war and did not take up the offer deliberately. This has resulted in increased suffering to the pilgrims. I appeal to the government to leave partisan politics and transfer all the pilgrims to SGPC sarai so that they can be looked after properly.”

She said that she had approached the Home Minister and requested for repatriation of the pilgrims.

“They are our brothers and sisters. It was our duty to unite them with their families in Punjab. However, the Punjab government botched up the repatriation operation, causing pain and suffering to the pilgrims,”she alleged.

Apart from this, she alleged that severe shortage of gunny bags was affecting lifting of wheat in several mandis of this district, besides clogging them and creating a health hazard.

The union minister, who visited the Bareta Mandi and interacted with farmers and commission agents, also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner and asked him to speed up the lifting of wheat.

