Harshvardhan Patil to take decision on leaving Congress, alleges ‘humiliation, dishonesty’

In what could prove to be a blow to the Congress in Maharashtra, one of its top leaders, Harshvardhan Patil, on Wednesday addressed his supporters over whether he should remain in the party. Alleging “humiliation and dishonesty”, Patil said he would announce his decision on September 10.

Advertising

At a ‘Jansankalp’ rally held in Patil’s constituency, Indapur, the leader asked his supporters whether he should remain in the Congress. “The crowd gave him a green signal to take an appropriate decision…They said they will back him in whatever decision he takes,” said a close aide of Patil.

In his speech, Patil hit out at the NCP, saying the party was not supporting him. “In 2014, the NCP sought my help for helping Supriya Sule from Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Four months later… they fielded a candidate against me. And even now they are not supporting me,” he said.

Stating that he will announce his final decision on September 10, Patil said, “I have suffered enough of humiliation and dishonesty… Now, I have decided to get justice for myself.”

Advertising

The Congress and NCP have decided to contest the coming Assembly polls with a seat-sharing arrangement for 224 of the 288 seats. Sources said the NCP is allegedly reluctant to part with the Indapur seat, prompting Patil to consider his options.

However, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said no decision has been taken regarding the Indapur seat. “Talks are going on between Congress and NCP,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant refused to comment on the development.