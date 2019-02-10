Vardhan urges people to undertake ‘greed good deeds’ to protect environment

Union Environment minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday said the entire world is concerned about the dangers posed by global warming and climate change, and urged people to undertake “green good deeds” to protect the environment.

Advertising

Launched by the Environment Ministry last year, the ‘Green Good Deeds’ campaign — aimed at protecting the environment and promoting healthy living — mentions a list of 500 activities for protecting the environment.

Addressing a global summit on ‘Science, Spirituality, Education and Environment’ organised by the Brahma Kumaris at Talkatora Stadium here, Harsh Vardhan, who also holds the science and technology and earth sciences portfolio said the global community has started believing that India can provide the right leadership and direction to deal with the challenges of pollution and global warming.

“Small behavioural changes and nature-friendly activities can be a great step towards saving the environment. India has made great progress in all spheres of science and technology.

“To develop environmental-friendly values, both science and spirituality work together. We must do small greed good deeds, and adopt green good behavior and green good social practices, ” he said.

Vardhan said, “India’s original sanskar (culture) is selfless karma yoga, and humanity is the true religion. The eternal powers of truth, honesty, love and compassion, good karma, and God’s power lead us to success.”

Union Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal called for cultivation of clean, positive and healthy thoughts, attitude, conduct and character in order to make our life, environment, nature and society clean, healthy, harmonious and balanced.

Advertising

He said to achieve this healthy and happy change in society, spiritual education, physical wellness and inner empowerment of every human soul, mind, intellect and sanskars are must.