Harsh Vardhan to inaugurate first session of AIIMS Rajkot today

ACADEMIC WORK at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajkot, will get underway with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan set to inaugurate the first academic session for MBBS course on Monday.

A release issued by Shramdeep Sinha, the deputy director (administration) of AIIMS, Rajkot, on Sunday stated the institute is scheduled to commence its first academic session for 50 students of the 2020-21 MBBS batch from December 21 at its temporary campus in PDU Medical College, Civil Hospital, Rajkot.

The academic session, it stated, would be inaugurated by Vardhan through video-conference in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a ceremony at Pramukhswami auditorium on Raiya Road. MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also attend the ceremony. “The first batch consists of students from all over the country. They have been selected through merit in the all-India combined NEET,” Sinha said.

The state government has allotted land for the AIIMS campus at Para-Pipaliya village on the northern outskirts of Rajkot city. For the time being, the institute will function out of a section of the building of the state-run PDU Medical College.

