Friday, August 27, 2021
Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit US next week

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Shringla’s visit at a media briefing here on Friday. “Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting the US next week for multilateral as well as bilateral engagements,” he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 28, 2021 3:27:16 am
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend events at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and hold bilateral engagements with US President Joe Biden’s administration.

India holds the UNSC presidency for the month of August and Shringla will attend the wrap-up session of the Indian presidency at the global body.

