Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as Foreign Secy

Spelling out his priorities as country’s top diplomat, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to enhance developmental and economic linkages and connectivity with India’s neighbours, build synergies with major powers and seek a shared, undifferentiated and unambiguous approach to terrorism and the threat it poses to free societies.

Shringla, who took charge on Wednesday, said, “As Foreign Secretary, I look forward to working with India’s many partners in the international system — in enhancing developmental and economic linkages, as well as connectivities, with our neighbours; building synergies with major powers; seeking a shared, undifferentiated and unambiguous approach to terrorism and the threat it poses to free societies; and sustaining the gains of a rules-based multilateral order.”

“Sharing the Indian developmental experience with countries of the global south, especially with our friends in Africa and Latin America, will continue to be a priority. I look forward to opening of new missions and the inauguration of new initiatives,” he said.

“I entered the Foreign Service during the Cold War and I am entering the Foreign Secretary’s office at a time when global warming has become a pressing concern. Several other recent opportunities and challenges related to the cyber domain and emerging technologies will also receive our attention. The MEA fully appreciates the critical nature of these issues for our country and planet,” he said.

He said that the primary objective of the MEA and the IFS is to advance India’s national interests across the world and serve the people of India, wherever they may be. “We are service providers to our citizens and our people, whether at home or abroad. Enhancing the security and prosperity of India through external ties and the well-being of all Indians, wherever they may be, is our mission statement.”

He said under the guidance of the PM and External Affairs Minister, “I will strive to provide basis for a dynamic and responsive diplomacy, one that is alive to requirements of new India”.

