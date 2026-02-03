Decision taken on strategic level to balance buying oil from different countries: Ex-foreign secy Shringla

India had taken a strategic decision to buy oil from different countries, reducing dependence on any one region, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Shringla, a retired IFS officer and current Rajya Sabha MP, was speaking in the Upper House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. His speech comes a day after United States President Donald Trump announced the India-US trade deal and said India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil. He said India had agreed to buy more oil from the US and perhaps, Venezuela.

Speaking about the import of Russian oil, Shringla said: “We have been buying 30-40% of our oil from Russia for the past four years. We have observed that for the past three months, it has been going down.”