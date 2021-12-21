Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day working visit to Myanmar on December 22 and 23. This will be his first visit to the country since the coup in February this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs, while announcing the visit, said, “During the visit, Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with the State Administration Council, political parties and members of civil society.”

It also said that “issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, security and India-Myanmar border concerns, and the political situation in Myanmar will be discussed.”

The Myanmar military had staged a coup in February this year to depose the Aung San Suu Kyi government and launched a deadly crackdown against protesters demanding the return of democratic rule.