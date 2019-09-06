Delhi confidential: Tweet On Meet

Hours after Indian envoy to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla posted a picture of him meeting Steve Bannon, who was US President Donald Trump’s chief strategist during the campaign and later at the White House, the ambassador was criticised by many. Shringla, a career diplomat, had tweeted, “A pleasure to meet the legendary ideologue and ‘Dharma’ warrior @StephenBannon, an avid follower of the #Hindu epic the #BhagvadGita”. He later deleted the tweet.

New Game

Advertising

Justice Mukul Mudgal, former chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and a sports law expert and head of FIFA Governance and Review Committee, has lent his name to an unusual competition for lawyers — a poker tournament. The Justice Mukul Mudgal Championship will be held next week on pokerhigh.com, and its proceeds will go to a charity chosen by him. Justice Mudgal had headed the probe into the IPL spot-fixing scandal, and backs decriminalisation of betting in sport.

Out Of Touch

It has been a month since the communication blockade was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. One would think the government machinery would not be affected by it, but that is not the case as far as the HRD Ministry is concerned. The ministry has been trying to reach NIT Srinagar Director Rakesh Sehgal for the last few days and has had little success. NIT Srinagar has been closed since August 5 and the ministry has been trying to reach Sehgal to get a sense of the right time to reopen the institute.

Survey Success

As the push to eliminate single-use plastic gains momentum, ministers seem to be taking a keen interest in it. On Thursday, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan conducted a personal survey of his ministry. He went door to door across 50 rooms in Krishi Bhawan checking for plastic water bottles. He was pleased to find none.