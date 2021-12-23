scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Harsh Vardhan Shringla hands over 10 lakh vaccine doses to Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday handed over 10 lakh doses of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society. Shringla is in Myanmar on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in […]

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 5:03:57 am
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 1 million doses of 'Made in India' vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society (Twitter)

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday handed over 10 lakh doses of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society.

Shringla is in Myanmar on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

“Issues relating to humanitarian support to Myanmar, India-Myanmar border concerns,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement