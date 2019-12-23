Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed as new foreign secretary, to replace Vijay Gokhale

The appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Facebook) The appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Facebook)

Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Ambassador to the US, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Monday.

A 1984-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Shringla will take over the charge of the foreign secretary on January 29 after incumbent Vijay Keshav Gokhale’s “two-year term” ends a day before, the order said.

According to the order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

