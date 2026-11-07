Wanted fugitive Harry Boxer detained in US, efforts on for extradition

Days after boxing the elusive Himanshu Bhau, US authorities, acting on intelligence from Indian central agencies, have detained another wanted fugitive – Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer.

A “mastermind” in the transnational crime and extortion syndicate orchestrated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Boxer, who had entered the US illegally, was pinned in California by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday.

According to a press note issued by ATS, Rajasthan, on Saturday, Boxer “had entered the United States from Mexico through a dunki route after fleeing Guyana, where Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had tracked him down.”

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“The final breakthrough came via the ATS’s foreign network. ATS had already learned that Boxer had entered the US illegally and was living in California. On that information, Interpol notices were sent and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him,” it added.