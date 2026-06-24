ED raids Delhi nightclub owner premises in 2021 Mundra heroin case

Harpreet Singh Talwar, also known as Kabir Talwar, was arrested by NIA in August 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in Delhi linked to night club owner Harpreet Singh Talwar and his associates as part of a money laundering probe into the 2,988-kg heroin consignment seized at Gujarat’s Mundra port in 2021, officials said.

The searches, carried out by the agency’s headquarters unit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime generated from what investigators described as one of the country’s biggest drug trafficking cases.

According to ED officers, the raids covered premises linked to Talwar, Shamshudeen, and their associates. Investigators suspect that proceeds from the narcotics trade were invested in nightclubs and other businesses in Delhi.