HarperCollins India to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir after Penguin India deal falls through

A week after The Indian Express reported that the deal between Penguin Random House India and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to publish her memoir had fallen through, HarperCollins India has announced it will publish the book, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi.

The memoir, the publisher said in a post on X, will be published in India on 10 November 2026. “One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider’s view of India’s journey,” the post added.

The Indian Express was the first to report that Penguin Random House India would not proceed with the memoir’s publication after Sonia Gandhi turned down some “editorial changes and deletions” suggested by the publisher.