Harpal Singh Cheema: Will replicate Arvind Kejriwal’s development model in Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday said it will replicate Arvind Kejriwal’s development model, on which the elections in Delhi were fought and won, in Punjab when it goes to the polls in 2022 to oust the Congress from power.

After chairing a meeting of party legislators here, Leader of opposition of Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said the landslide victory of the AAP in Delhi will have an impact on the next assembly polls in Punjab.

“The stupendous Delhi victory has shown thumbs down to the fascist forces and decimated the Congress to zero. (Delhi CM) Kejriwal’s development model would be replicated in Punjab as well,” Cheema said, adding the AAP’s victory in Delhi is a “win of development agenda over communal and divisive politics” and a “tight slap” on the face of the BJP.

Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

Cheema claimed that the Congress will meet the same fate in the Punjab polls like in Delhi. “People in Punjab have already rejected the SAD and the BJP for growing seeds of mafias and due to incidents of desecration of holy book during their regime,” he said.

Party MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, said that the forthcoming Budget Session would be a litmus test not only for Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh but also for Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who had announced in his first budget address to bring the beleaguered economy in Punjab back on track in three years.

The AAP leaders said that during the Budget Session, the party would flag the issues of high power tariff, and bring resolutions on various issues, including stray cattle and formation of liquor corporation through a private member bill in the House.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the party’s core committee, MLA Budh Ram said that a meeting of the core committee of the party would be held on February 20 at which certain key decisions were likely to be taken.

Before addressing the press conference the party MLAs paid tributes to the Pulwama martyrs by observing two-minutes silence.

