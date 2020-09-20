Farm bills: 12 Opposition parties move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy chairman

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Twelve Opposition parties Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which two contentious farm Bills were passed in the Upper House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

The parties include Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPM, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Bills, which seek to replace the two ordinances promulgated on June 5 this year and which were already cleared by the Lok Sabha, were passed by voice vote in the Upper House.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh conducts proceedings as ruckus erupts in the upper house over agriculture-related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. (PTI) New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh conducts proceedings as ruckus erupts in the upper house over agriculture-related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept.20, 2020. (PTI)

“He (Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions and processes. So, we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel told reporters outside parliament.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also accused the government of “murdering” the Parliamentary system and democracy.

“They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn’t see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda,” O’Brien said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha witnessed tumultuous scenes during the passage of the farm bills as members from Opposition parties snatched and threw papers from the table and even broke the chairman’s mic.

JD(U) leader Harivansh was re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House on September 14, the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

