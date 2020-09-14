NDA candidate Harivansh re-elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

JD(U) MP Harivansh (Express photo/File)

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the Upper House on Monday. Singh was elected through a voice vote that was conducted on the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session.

Congratulating the JD(U) leader on his election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his unbiased role in the Parliament would strengthen the democracy. “The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy,” PM Modi said.

“After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive,” the PM further said.

Harivansh had filed nomination for the post of the Deputy Chairman last week as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA. He was pitted against RJD MP Manoj Jha, who was the Opposition’s joint candidate

“This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

The nomination filing process began on September 7 and concluded on September 11. The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha this year. In 2018, he had defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad and was elected the Deputy Chairman.

BJD had extended support to Harivansh in the election, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress which said the regional party’s true face has been revealed.

The strength of the BJP-led NDA has also gradually increased to 113 in the house with an effective strength of 245 members.

