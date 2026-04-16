RS Dy Chairman Harivansh to be reelected unopposed as Opp boycotts polls

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that as a mark of protest without any disrespect to Harivansh, the Opposition has decided to boycott the elections. (Express file photo)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is set to be elected unopposed for a third term on Friday, with the Opposition deciding to boycott the elections.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has so far received five notices for motions to elect the Deputy Chairman – all from the Central government and in favour of Harivansh, and none from the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party, Jairam Ramesh told The Indian Express that the party was boycotting the elections for three primary reasons. One, the seat of the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has been vacant for over seven years, which he said has never happened before. Two, the Deputy Chairman’s second term ended on April 9, and he was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President of India a day later. Ramesh claimed, “Never before has a person nominated by the President been considered for the post of the Deputy Chairman.” Three, Ramesh alleged that the nomination was being done without “any meaningful consultations with the Opposition”.