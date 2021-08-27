scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Harish Rawat seeks to be relieved of Punjab Congress duties

His request has come amid a full-blown crisis in Punjab Congress.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
August 27, 2021 3:44:10 am
MLAs backing Sidhu with Harish Rawat, Wednesday. Express photo

CONGRESS GENERAL secretary in-charge Harish Rawat has written to the party high command requesting that he be relieved of the responsibility of party affairs in Punjab, citing that elections in Uttarakhand are round the corner and he needed to concentrate on the same, sources said.

His request has come amid a full-blown crisis in Punjab Congress. On Thursday, Rawat reached New Delhi.

A source said, “He has been seeking to be relieved for a long time now as he has to concentrate on his election… He has stated that he should be relieved as he has fulfilled his task of getting Navjot Sidhu back in the mainstream of the party.”

