Ankita Bhandari case: FIR against Harish Rawat over protest against Sikkim Governor

Uttarakhand Police has registered an FIR against former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and 29 other leaders of the Opposition party over a protest held in Dehradun on Thursday against the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, whom they accused of links with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, as the Sikkim Governor.

Besides Rawat, the FIR names Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, former minister Harak Singh Rawat and senior leader Pritam Singh. It also refers to 10-15 unidentified people.

According to the FIR, Congress workers had gathered outside the party’s state headquarters on Rajpur Road to organise a candle march against Gautam’s appointment and submit a memorandum to the district administration.