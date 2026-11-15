FIR against Congress MLA for vandalism at fair. Uttarakhand CM says party ‘losing balance’

A day after he allegedly threw away his mic at a fair in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, police on Sunday registered a case against Congress MLA Harish Singh Dhami and five others, accusing them of vandalism, obstructing government work and manhandling police personnel.

The case was registered under Sections 121(1), 132, 191(2), 324(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against six persons, including the Dharchula MLA, under sections relating to causing hurt to and assaulting a public servant, rioting, property damage and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.

Besides Harish Dhami, other people named in the FIR are Ram Singh Rokaya, Saurabh Martolia, Nrip Singh, Manohar Tolia, and Vikram Danu.

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According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Jouljibi Mela and addressed the gathering. After the programme concluded, the MLA and his supporters allegedly raised slogans, used objectionable language, and vandalised property at the venue.

Police alleged that when personnel present at the spot attempted to intervene and pacify them, the group pushed the officers and other people, thereby obstructing government work.

The confrontation had erupted after the CM had left the venue.

Reacting to the controversy on Sunday, CM Dhami appeared to target the Opposition, accusing it of losing its political ground and mental balance. “As you can see… boundaries are being crossed at every level. This is proof that they have realised that people are going to reject them completely in the future. They have lost their political ground, which is why, out of panic and despair, they are losing their mental balance. They are behaving in ways that one would not expect even from an ordinary child,” he said.

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“There is no place for such behaviour in a democracy. People are watching everything, and they will certainly send them back to where they belong,” he added.

Police said an investigation into the case had been initiated and further legal action would be taken on the basis of evidence.

What the Congress MLA said

On Saturday, Harish Dhami, who was presiding over the fair, alleged that he was not given an opportunity to address the gathering and that his microphone was switched off when he attempted to speak. Videos of the incident showed him throwing a microphone and confronting sound-system staff, while chairs and other stage equipment were also thrown amid the commotion.

The MLA had wanted to raise issues concerning his constituency, including pending development works and the condition of roads. He subsequently challenged the Chief Minister to contest the 2027 Assembly elections against him.

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“When the Chief Minister spoke and left, I picked up the microphone and started speaking. The sound system was switched off under pressure from the government and the CM. Is this fair? As an MLA representing Dharchula, didn’t I have the right to speak?” he asked.

“I have not learnt to fear or bow down. If I make a mistake, I will accept it and apologise. That is why I openly challenged the CM. If he has the courage, let him contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Dharchula,” he said.

Harish Dhami further said that if his party permitted him, he was ready to contest against CM Dhami from whichever constituency the latter chose. He also called the CM “Darpok Dhami” (coward Dhami), playing on the latter’s popular political epithet, “Dhaakad (fearless) Dhami”.