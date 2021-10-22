Harish Chaudhary replaces Harish Rawat as Congress Punjab affairs in-charge

Rajasthan Revenue Minister and AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary was on Friday appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge. Chaudhary has replaced AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat.

Rawat’s tenure in Punjab remained eventful and saw a rebellion against former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his ouster from the post of CM. Navjot Sidhu, who had quit Amarinder’s cabinet after having differences with him, was appointed PPCC chief in the face of fierce opposition by Amarinder.

Rawat had, however, been seeking from the high command that he should be relieved from the post as he had to concentrate on his election in Uttarakhand. The relieving orders came quite late, although he had been requesting for the same for quite some time.

Chaudhary has already worked in Punjab in the past as deputy to former AICC general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari and Shakeel Ahmed also.

He had an important role to play in Amarinder’s removal and was tipped to be the incharge.