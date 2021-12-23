Haridwar meet seeks weapons for Hindus, ‘war on Muslims’; ex-BJP spokesperson among speakers

A THREE-DAY ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar by controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand called for a “war against Muslims” and urged “Hindus to take up weapons” to ensure a Muslim “didn’t become the Prime Minister in 2029”, with one of the speakers warning he would have “emptied all six bullets” in a revolver into ex-PM Manmohan Singh. Ex-Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay was among those present at the meeting, held from December 17 to 19, and presented Narsinghanand a copy of the Constitution, in saffron colour.

The speeches became public only Wednesday as it was a closed-door event. Upadhyay told The Indian Express: “It was a three-day event and I was there for one day, during which I was on the stage for around 30 minutes and talked about the Constitution. What others said before and after me, I am not responsible for it.”

He said he had given Narsinghanand, who has run up several controversies targeting Muslims as head of a temple in Ghaziabad, and inviting charges of inciting communal tension, a copy of the Constitution as it is difficult to procure one in Hindi. “I took the one I had and gave it to those present there.”

Narsinghanand said: “The only subject of this Dharam Sansad was that in 2029 the Prime Minister of India will be a Muslim. This is not a baseless thought, and those who understand demographic change (know) this… The way the Muslim population is increasing and our population decreasing, in seven-eight years so much will change that only Muslims will be seen on the roads. I have been trying to tell people this for the last 23 years.”

He added that should a Muslim become PM in 2029, “given the history of Islam, in the next 20 years, 50% of the Hindus will convert, 40% of the Hindus will be killed. Only 10% of the Hindus will remain, who will stay somewhere in America, Canada, Landon and Europe or UN refugee camps in India. There will be no mutts, no temples and all our mothers and sisters will be raped and sold in the market.”

Narsinghanand said that once it had captured India, “Islamic jihad will be the most powerful” and “reach persons of every belief”.

He also called upon Hindus to take action besides economic boycott. “Forget swords, they will be used only as showcase on stage. Battle will be won by those with better weapons. Only better weapons can save you,” he said, raising slogans of “Shashtramev jayate (let weapons win)”.

Sagar Sindhuraj Maharaj from Roorkee suggested the audience to make do with a mobile phone that doesn’t cost more than Rs 5,000, but buy weapons worth at least Rs 1 lakh. “Always keep swords and canes in your home. If you leave the house with your weapon, there should be something in the house so that if someone comes, he cannot leave alive.”

Anand Swaroop Maharaj of Sambhavi Dhaam hinted at attacks if people and hotels in Haridwar celebrate Christmas and Eid, saying this was “unconstitutional” in a place of religious significance for Hindus. “I said that from now on Christmas will not be celebrated here, Eid will not be celebrated here. The hotel owners who celebrate Christmas and Eid should protect their windows, their properties.”

Swaroop Maharaj described the message coming out of the meeting as “dharmadesh (religious order)”, and said everyone should heed it, including the democratic governments in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other places. “If they do not listen to our demands, we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt,” he said.

Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Swami Prabodhanand Giri asked people to get ready to kill or get killed. “There is no other option. That is why police, politicians, Army and every Hindu have to take up weapons to participate in this ‘cleaning campaign’, just like in Myanmar.”

Annapurna Maa, the Mahamandleshwar of Niranjani Akhada, said if anyone was a threat to Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva, she would not think twice before taking up weapons even if, she said, she was “defamed like (Nathuram) Godse”. “If I have the ability to wield a knife, I will take up a knife. If I can use a sword, then a sword… If nothing, I will tear apart using my claws like that of a lioness… I want you to promise that there will not be a Muslim PM in 2029. If we have to finish their population, we are ready to kill and go to jail. Even if we have 100 soldiers, we can beat 20 lakh of them… Only with this sentiment can we save Sanatan Dharma,” Annapurna Maa said.

Dharamdas Maharaj from Patna said India was “turning Islamic” even with Hindus being 80% of the population. “Given time, half of India (will be Islamic), like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.” Criticising Manmohan Singh’s speech in Parliament that minorities had the first right over resources, Dharamdas added: “When I read that in newspapers, I wished I was an MP, had a revolver in hand, and had turned into Nathuram. I would have emptied all six bullets into Manmohan Singh.”

Defending the speeches, Narsinghanand told The Indian Express that every time Hindus spoke or demanded their rights, a controversy was raised. “We organised the Dharam Sansad and the speakers have their own thoughts. They are free to speak their mind. How much I agree or disagree with them is not important. Freedom of speech is for everyone, not only anti-Hindus,” he said, adding the topic of the sansad was “Islamic Jihad and our responsibilities”. Around 150 people, including 50 mahamandleshwars, attended, he said.