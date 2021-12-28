Haridwar meet: 2 more booked in connection with hate speeches

Two more people were booked in connection with alleged hate speeches at a ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar recently, police said on Monday.

The names of Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna were added on Saturday in the FIR lodged after available footage of the event was scanned, Haridwar Kotwali SHO Rakinder Singh said on Monday. Initially, only Waseem Rizvi, who took the name of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi after converting from Islam to Hinduism, was named in the FIR lodged last week. On Monday, dozens of people gathered outside Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi to demand action against those who made hate speeches against the Muslim community.