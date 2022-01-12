Haridwar hate speech case: Supreme Court issues notice to Uttarakhand, Centre on plea seeking investigation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government on a petition seeking an investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held recently in Haridwar and New Delhi. The court has sought response within 10 days.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued the notice on the plea filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by an SIT into the incidents of alleged hate speeches.

The bench permitted the petitioners to give representation to the local authority against holding of future ‘Dharam Sansad’.

The plea specifically referred to hate speeches delivered at an event in Haridwar organised by Yati Narsinghanand and another in Delhi by ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’. Speakers allegedly called for the “genocide of members” of a community, the PIL stated. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, urged the bench to read the transcript of the inflammatory speeches made in Haridwar, Live Law reported. He demanded that the case be heard next on January 17, adding that such events are also being organised in other parts of the country.

The three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar saw a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims and calling for violence and assassination. Open calls for killing of Muslims to establish a Hindu Rashtra were allegedly made at the event. Speakers also reportedly targeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The controversial Yati Narsinghanand, facing several FIRs in UP, called for a “war against Muslims” and urged “Hindus to take up weapons” to ensure a “Muslim didn’t become the Prime Minister in 2029.”

Former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay was among those who attended the meeting, held from December 17 to 19 and attended by heads of various religious organisations, and presented Narsinghanand a copy of the Constitution.

(With PTI inputs)