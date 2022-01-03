Haridwar hate speech case: Yati Narsinghanand among 10 named in second FIR

A second FIR has been lodged against 10 persons in connection with hate speech delivered against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, following Singhu Sagar and Yati Narsinghanand Giri, who had been booked on Saturday.

Nadeem Ali, a resident of the area lodged a complaint on the basis of which a second FIR case was lodged at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar on Sunday, and was later transferred to the city police station where the first FIR in connection with the case was lodged, said the sub-inspector of Jwalapur Niresh Sharma

The ten persons named in the second FIR are the event organiser Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi formerly known as Waseem Rizvi, Singhu Sagar, Dharamdas, Parmananda, Sadhvi Annapurna, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chahwan and Prabodhanand Giri, the official said. A special Investigation Team was also constituted on Sunday to probe the case.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand is under tremendous pressure for acting against those who delivered the hate speeches against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar from December 16-19 2021.

Following which Muslims held protest marches in Dehradun and Haridwar on Friday and Saturday demanding immediate arrest of those who delivered provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims at the Sansad.

The first FIR lodged under section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language. Section 295A was also added.