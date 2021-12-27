Haridwar hate speech case: 2 more names added to FIR

The Uttarakhand police added the names of two more accused in the FIR registered in connection with a three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar, during which a series of hate speeches were made targeting minorities.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Gulbahar Khan under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony) of the IPC. Initially, the FIR only named former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. On Saturday night, the names of Dharamdas Maharaj, who is from Bihar, and Annapurna Maa, the Mahamandleshwar of Niranjani Akhada, were also added.

The speeches made during the event, which was held from December 17 to 19, became public last Wednesday, following which the FIR was registered.

Talking to The Indian Express, Haridwar Kotwali police station SHO Rakendra Singh said that so far three persons including Tyagi, Dharamdas and Annapurna Maa have been named in connection with the hate speech case. “More names will be added as the investigation follows,” he said.