Uttarakhand: Nine held on charges of pelting stones at Haridwar Hanuman Jayanti procession

Thirteen Muslims have been booked—and nine of them arrested—after allegations of stone-pelting and sloganeering were made over a Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatra of more than a hundred people that passed through a minority locality in Danda Jalalpur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on Saturday night.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village coming under the Bhagwanpur station limits and police teams are combing the area in search of the others involved.

“The procession was planned for around 3pm but it got delayed and started at 6pm. Around 8.10pm when the procession, in which religious slogans were being raised, was passing through a (200-metre-long) Muslim-majority stretch, some people started pelting stones at the procession. Police teams responded soon and brought the situation under control. Around 2-3 people have received minor injuries in the stone-pelting,” said Karan Singh Nagnyal, deputy inspector-general of police.

“An FIR was registered and nine persons have been arrested. All of those arrested are locals from the minority community. We are looking for the rest of the accused,” he said, adding that the situation was now under control.

The first information report was registered under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, some photos made the rounds on social media claiming that police had arrived in the village with bulldozers and given the absconding accused an ultimatum to surrender by the end of the day. Nagnyal denied the claims and PD Bhatt, station house officer of Bhagwanpur, said the bulldozers had been brought for another purpose.

Pawan Kumar, the complainant in the case, said the shobha yatra was planned for around 3 kilometres and had official permission. “Around 35 per cent of the village’s population are Muslims. When we were passing through a Muslim-majority stretch, stones were pelted at us. Slogans were also raised but we could not hear them in the loud sound of the DJs,” he said.