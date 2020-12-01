Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Haridwar

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Haridwar district in Uttarakhand Tuesday morning.(Representational Image)

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Haridwar district in Uttarakhand Tuesday morning.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, the tremors were felt around 9:41 am.

Haridwar district disaster management officer Meera Kainthula said that there were no damage to property or loss of life due to the earthquake. “All the officials and staff associated with disaster management have been alerted,” Meera said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 77.95, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 22km WNW of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Indiafor more information @ndmaindia https://t.co/HOwT0w2VBt pic.twitter.com/JEB5d7qHn9 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 1, 2020

Tremors are often felt at higher altitudes in Uttarakhand but it was after a long time that such an activity has been recorded in Haridwar which is a plain area, Meera said.

Seismic activity in Haridwar is a matter of concern as preparations are going on for Maha Kumbh Mela, in which huge congregation of pilgrims turn up to the ghats of Ganga river to take a holy dip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.