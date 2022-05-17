scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Haridwar Dharma Sansad case: SC grants 3 months interim bail to hate speech accused

Accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.

May 17, 2022 2:25:51 pm
Students and activists on Monday staged a protest outside Uttarakhand Bhavan in New Delhi over hate speeches against Muslims at a 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted three months of interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi, the accused in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case involving hate speech against Muslims.

The apex court directed Tyagi to give an undertaking that he will not indulge in hate speech for the duration of the bail. A court involving Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath issued the order.

Tyagi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.

The case against Tyagi and others had been lodged on the complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022.

He had alleged in his complaint that Dharma Sansad or religious Parliament was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19 last year and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims.

(With inputs from PTI)

