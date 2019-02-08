Haridwar: 16 dead, 7 in hospital after consuming spurious liquor

Sixteen persons died Friday and seven others were battling for life at the hospital after consuming spurious liquor served at a feast in a village of Haridwar district.

A number of people took ill last evening after consuming hooch served at the Tervi (post death ceremony) of a person at Ballupur village in Jhabrera area of Haridwar district, ADG Ashok Kumar said.

Eleven out of the sixteen persons who were killed in the incident were from Ballupur village and neighbouring areas whereas the remaining five died after returning to their homes in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

People who had consumed spurious liquor at the feast fell ill last night itself but began to die today morning, he said.

Around 5-7 people are still under treatment at hospitals in Roorkee, he said,adding 30-32 people are said to have consumed spurious liquor at the feast.