Haridham Sokhda founder Hariprasad Swami dies at 87

The mortal remains of Hariprasad Swami are brought to Haridham Sokhada. (Express photo)

Haridham Sokhda founder, Yogi Divine Society head and spiritual leader Hariprasad Swami breathed his last late on Monday at a private hospital in Vadodara, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. He was 87.

A release from Haridham stated that his mortal remains will be kept at the Swaminarayan temple premises in Sokhda for four days for his followers and devotees to pay their respects and his last rites will be performed on August 1.

Tributes poured in for the head of one of the Swaminarayan sects, headquartered in Sokhda town of Vadodara, who spent 56 years as a monk since 1965.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Swamiji had spent his life in the service of society, and his contribution in the fields of de-addiction and education will be remembered forever.”

On Tuesday, the spiritual leader’s mortal remains arrived at the Haridham Sokhada premises, where after cleansing with holy river waters, his body was kept for the public to pay homage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to the Swaminarayan sect on Twitter. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Party spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi, in a statement on behalf of the party, said, “His spiritual teachings will always be a guiding light for the society.”