Animation movie on sixth Sikh guru: No decision at SGPC meet

A sub-committee formed by the SGPC to look into objections to ‘Dastan-E- Miri Piri’, an animation movie on the life of sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib, held its first meeting in Amritsar Wednesday.

Advertising

While SGPC declined to comment on the meeting, sources said no decision could be reached in the meeting due to objections raised by Hardeep Singh Mohali, who submitted a five-page letter opposing the movie at the meeting.

The Sikh body, sources said, was not expecting any opposition to movie from any sub-committee member. Meanwhile, the date for another meeting is yet to be fixed. The movie directed by the Vinod Lanjewar is set to release on June 5.

Talking to The Indian Express, SGPC member Hardeep Singh Mohali said: “We were told in the meeting today that SGPC had passed a resolution that it would allow use of animation to present the life of Sikh gurus. If you allow animation of Sikh gurus, then how can you oppose any idol of Sikh gurus. Animation was not available during the lifetime of Sikh gurus. It is very much possible that they would had opposed animation based on the same principle they used to oppose the idol worship.”

He added: “Allowing the release of ‘Char Sahebzade’ — an animation movie on the life of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh — was a big mistake. SGPC shouldn’t repeat its mistake again and again.”