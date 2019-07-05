Haren Pandya murder: SC restores conviction imposed by trial court on 7 of 12 accused

The Supreme Court on Friday restored conviction and sentence imposed by a trial court on 7 of the 12 accused in the 2003 murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya. The apex court dismissed the plea filed by NGO CPIL seeking fresh probe, saying no ground has been made out in the case.

Advertising

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran had reserved its order on an appeal filed by the CBI on January 31 this year against a Gujarat High Court order dated August 29, 2011 which acquitted the accused and slammed the investigating agency for a “botched-up”probe.

Several petitions had challenged the acquittal of 12 accused in the March 2003 murder of Pandya.