Hardlook: Open for entries

Over the last few months, concerned about his political future, former NCP MLA Vaibhav Pichad engaged in emotional conversations with supporters and friends as he considered what would have been once unthinkable to him — leave the party that he believed he would spend the rest of his life in.

After weeks of hushed conversations and secret meetings, Pichad became a part of the current migration that is reshaping the political map of Maharashtra. The trend began before the Lok Sabha elections, but picked up speed after the BJP gained pole position in the parliamentary elections, on the way, routing Congress and NCP in the state.

Pichad is among the dozen-odd leaders from Congress and NCP, including seven MLAs who have jumped ship, to join BJP and Sena. And if senior BJP Minister Girish Mahajan, who is said to have played a key role in some of these defections, is to be believed, 50 Congress and NCP legislators have shown their willingness to jump ship.

TARGETING WINNERS, STRONGHOLDS, STRIKE RATE

While Opposition leaders, fearing a long wait for a return to power, are casting around for greener pastures, the paradox is that despite looking strong, allies BJP and Shiv Sena, too, are in the market actively looking for “electables” from the Opposition.

Several reasons are driving BJP and Shiv Sena’s great defector hunt. One, the alliance notwithstanding, their one-upmanship with each other has set off a race on who can import more winning defectors, to ensure they have a better strike rate than the other. Two, for maximum dominance, they are looking for defectors in areas that are not their strongholds, in the process also destroying Opposition bastions and morale in these areas. And three, in case the two partners decide to go it alone, an eventuality that is not ruled out despite their periodic reiteration of their alliance, they will each need winners from across the state.

Maharashtra parties are entrenched in certain geographical regions. The NCP is a western Maharashtra party. Of its total 41 MPs, over 19 hail from this region. The BJP has a strong base in Vidarbha with more than a third (44) of its 122 MLAs hailing from the region. The Sena, meanwhile, has strong roots in the Mumbai-Konkan belt with less than half (28) its total 63 MLAs winning from this region.

The import of Vaibhav Pichad and his father Madhukar Pichad into the BJP was the party’s desire to deepen inroads into Ahmednagar district. Of the district’s 12 Assembly constituencies, the BJP has five, the NCP and Congress three each, and the Sena one. The BJP had earlier successfully wooed and won senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. These two defections have put the BJP on very strong grounds in the district, and in turn blown a hole through the two Opposition parties there.

Defectors are candid that the pull of power was greater than ideology. “There were offers from both parties (BJP and Shiv Sena). However, looking at the work undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his commitment in fulfilling promises, I believe that joining the BJP will ensure the development of my constituency,” Vaibhav said.

Another region that the BJP has targeted is Navi Mumbai. It is making a serious attempt there to dent NCP’s domination. While there are only two Assembly seats in the city, the clout and prestige of controlling Mumbai’s satellite city is enormous. Winning over NCP MLA Sandeep Naik will give the BJP a major fillip in taking control of Navi Mumbai. It will give the BJP a toehold in Thane district, which is an unbreached Sena bastion. Naik’s father Ganesh Naik is a political heavyweight and though he is yet to quit the NCP, he has blessed his son’s entry into BJP.

Similarly, in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra, which has long been a power centre in state politics, the BJP has managed to wean away Shivendraraje Bhosale, the NCP MLA from Satara and a descendent of king Chhatrapati Shivaji. It pulled this off by successfully exploiting the tension between Shivendraraje and his cousin, Udayanraje Bhosale, the NCP MP from Satara. The party is expecting more defections from the region in the coming few months.

On July 31, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was inducting four Opposition MLAs into the BJP, Girish Mahajan, a close aide of the CM, was seen rushing out of Garware Hall. Sources said that Mahajan had just then received a call from a senior Opposition leader who was keen on meeting up that day to finalise his own entry.

Mahajan has claimed that there are over 50 Opposition legislators waiting to join, and the BJP is having a tough time accommodating their requests.

While the BJP portrays a picture of Opposition leaders stampeding to its doors, the party leadership is out shopping too for the right imports. “More than anything else, it is a tactical ploy to demoralise the Opposition further. It is about reducing their fighting efficiency,” said a senior BJP minister. While most leaders have been in touch with the ruling party for close to a year, the defections are being engineered on the eve of elections to inflict maximum damage to the other side, he added.

Fadnavis is hoping to reap electoral benefits after successfully clearing the legal hurdles to the award of reservation to the Maratha community in the state. The induction of Shivendraraje will further consolidate BJP’s position in the community and hurt the NCP, which is seen as a largely Maratha party.

Shiv Sena, meanwhile, is poaching leaders to enter frontiers where it has no foothold. The reason for inducting NCP’s Jaydutt Kshirsagar was done to gain a foothold in Beed. The induction of NCP’s Sachin Ahir into the Sena, on the other hand, is to smoothen the entry of Shiv Sena scion and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray into electoral politics from Worli, once represented by Ahir.

QUID PRO QUOs, PHONE CALLS AND WALK-INS

Senior ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrakant Patil had been asked to open up channels of communications with Opposition legislators. The two ministers hold the portfolios of water resources and revenue, entailing frequent interaction with Opposition MLAs who wanted works sanctioned in their constituencies. Relationships formed then were transactional. Both sides hoped to gain something from the deal.

The BJP also used recently inducted defectors to reach out to those who were sitting on the fence. Former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, a recent entry into the BJP, is said to have played a key role in ensuring the defection of the Pichad father-son duo who hail from Vikhe-Patil’s home district of Ahmednagar.

Some have also taken a direct route in approaching ruling party bosses. Sachin Ahir is said to have dropped an SMS to Aditya Thackeray, welcoming him to electoral politics after rumours started circulating that the Sena scion wanted to contest elections. The SMS and a chance meeting between Ahir and the Thackeray clan at a popular eatery is said to have laid the ground for Ahir’s induction into the Shiv Sena.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has alleged that BJP’s “harassment” is behind the defections, and said leaders were being threatened with legal action and probes if they did not defect, an accusation hotly denied by Fadnavis.

NEW HOMES, NEW WARS

The defections will no doubt hurt the Congress and NCP in the Assembly elections. Since the Lok Sabha elections, NCP MLAs Jaydutta Kshirsagar and Pandurang Warora have joined the Sena. The BJP has seen two Congress MLAs, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar, and three NCP MLAs — Vaibhav Pichad, Sandip Naik and Shivendraraje Bhosale — join the party.

Senior leaders from these parties privately admitted that the “outgoing” trend had adversely hit the morale of the rank and the file.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat claimed that the defections will create space for a new leadership, and NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that those defecting were not confident of their own victory.

But they are are drawing comfort from the inevitable intra party competition that the new entrants will trigger in BJP and Sena. Alarm bells have already started ringing in areas like Akole Taluka in Ahmednagar and in Navi Mumbai where old hands are complaining. Manda Mhatre, BJP’s sitting legislator from Belapur, has publicly spoken out against the move to induct the Naik family in the BJP.

The BJP claimed that all its leaders will fall in line for the larger good of the party. “Whatever is being done is a well thought out process that has been charted by the party bosses. This is for the larger good of the party. Dissent is normal but I assure you that in the coming few days, you will see all party workers working unitedly for the greater good of the party,” Mahajan said.

A public push back from Sena has stalled the much talked about return of its prodigal Chagan Bhujbal and his son, now the leading lights of the NCP.

Defectors who joined BJP, Sena after LS polls

SHIV SENA

Jaydutt Kshirsagar

NCP MLA from Beed

Pandurang Barora

NCP MLA from Shahapur

Priyanka Chaturvedi

National spokesperson of Congress

Sachin Ahir

Mumbai NCP president

Dushyant Chaturvedi

son of Congress leader Satish Chaturvedi from Nagpur

Anand Dubey

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief spokesperson

BJP

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

Congress MLA from Shirdi

Vaibhav Pichad

NCP MLA from Akole

Sandip Naik

NCP MLA from Airoli

Shivendraraje Bhosale

NCP MLA from Satara

Kalidas Kolambkar

Congress MLA from Wadala

THOSE SITTING ON THE FENCE

Congress MLA Bharat Bhalke from Pandharpur

Congress MLA Siddharam Mhetre from Akkalkot

NCP MLA Babanrao Shinde from Madha

NCP MLA Dilip Sopal from Barshi

Congress MLA Abdul Sattar from Sillod

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore from Mann-Khatau