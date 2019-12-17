Hardik Patel’s plea to enter Mehsana: Govt submits ‘controversial’ social media posts in HC

Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo) Congress leader Hardik Patel. (File photo)

The state government, while filing an additional affidavit in the Gujarat High Court on Monday opposing the entry of Congress leader Hardik Patel to Mehsana for attending the Lakshchandi mahayagna, also attached “objectionable” content posted on verified social media accounts of the leader.

The additional affidavit filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Visnagar division of Mehsana, Mukeshkumar Vyas, on behalf of the state government, said pending the present proceedings in Patel’s petition, news reports in print and online media have emerged wherein Patel is alleged to have made objectionable remarks against members of the ruling government. While the affidavit submits that they are yet to verify the Internet protocol address, the process has been initiated, Vyas said in his submission.

The content include the photos uploaded on the temporary story feature of Facebook as well as Instagram which was re-published by a web portal. The said images stated, “BJP government is stopping Hardik Patel from attending the ‘yagn’ at Maa Umiya (temple), which is not acceptable. Those murdering society’s boys are playing politics over religious ceremonies too. But remember, the society’s traitors will be taught a lesson by the society. Even the robes of those politicising religious ceremonies will be torn.” The text appears on a digital poster branded with “Jaago Patidar Jaago”.

Excerpts from the digital posters published on the web portal and a report from a Gujarati newspaper were also attached with the affidavit.

As submitted earlier by the state, arrival of Z-plus security protectees are expected at the event, owing to which they apprehend a law and order problem if Patel is permitted to attend the ceremony. In light of the new material, the court took notice and sought a response from the petitioners by December 19. While Patel’s lawyer sought that the matter be kept earlier owing to the commencement of the religious festival starting December 18, the court refused to relent, making its displeasure to such developments clear.

Patel had sought the court’s permission that he be allowed enter Mehsana between December 15 and 24 for “religious purpose of attending Lakshchandi Mahayagn to be held from December 18 to December 22 at the temple of Kadva Patidar Kooldevi Shree Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha district, Mehsana”. He had also submitted his wish to attend pre-ritual and post-ritual ceremonies.

As per the pamphlets for the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend one of the functions on December 19. However, on Monday, sources said Shah might cancel his visit owing to the protests from certain quarters of the Patidar community. However, Chairman of the Media Committee for the function, Arvind Patel said, “Amitbhai (Shah) has given his consent to attend the function on December 19. So far, we cannot say if his plan has been cancelled.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App