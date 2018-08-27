Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast: TMC, RJD extend support

Hardik Patel’s sister ties rakhi in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Hardik Patel’s sister ties rakhi in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, whose indefinite fast to press for farm loan waiver and reservation for the Patidar community entered the second day on Sunday, received support from Trinamool Congress and RJD.

Among those who visited Hardik included Trinamool leader Dinesh Trivedi who tied a rakhi sent by party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

RJD representative Bharat Bhushan Mandal also met the PAAS chief and expressed his solidarity with his protest.

“Hardik is emerging as a national leader as the BJP government in the state is trying to suppress his demand,” Mandal said. RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others are likely to visit Hardik in the coming days, Mandal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hardik has claimed that national leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would be visiting him during his indefinite fast.

With Sunday being Raksha Bandhan, Hardik’s sister Monika and several Patidar women came to tie rakhi.

After tying the rakhi, Monika said that her brother was fighting for the community, and she would pray to god to give him more strength in this fight.

Later, a team from Sola Civil Hospital reached the Hardik’s residence where he has been holding the fast after being denied permission to hold the protest in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Chief Medical Officer of Sola Civil Hospital Pradeep Patel, who examined vitals of Hardik said, “The state government has ordered us to follow a protocol of examining basic parameters of Hardik twice a day. Currently, his condition is fine, but his blood pressure looks marginally low in comparison to his body structure. I advised him to take liquids,” the doctor said.

Earlier this month, Hardik had announced that he would sit on fast at a ground in Nikol area in Ahmedabad.

However, authorities denied him permission, saying the spot sought by the quota leader had been turned into a parking lot. Hardik Patel then approached Gandhinagar collector, seeking Satyagrah Chhavni as an alternative place, but his request was turned down.

Ahmedabad district magistrate had imposed section 144 of the CrPC, preventing gathering of more than four persons.

After beginning his hunger strike, Hardik had claimed the police detained 16,000 of his supporters and set up barricades and blockades on the highways leading to Ahmedabad to stall others from joining him.

(With inputs from PTI)

