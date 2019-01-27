Hardik Patel ties knot with friend Kinjal Parikh in Gujarat

Patidar reservation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday tied the knot with his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh (Patel) at a simple wedding ceremony here, at a temple of Goddess Bechraji and Goddess Meldi in the presence of close relatives and friends.

Hardik is a native of Chandan Nagari village near Viramgam of Ahmedabad district. While Kinjal is a native of Viramgam, her family stays in Surat. A graduate, Kinjal is currently pursuing law. Her father, Dilip Parikh (Patel), is a businessman and deals with real estates. See photos.

Speaking to reporters after the wedding rituals, Hardik said, “This is the beginning of a second innings of my family life. My resolution will be to ensure everyone gets equal opportunity. The demand that men and women should get equal rights will continue; I promise my wife the same, together we will fight for ‘Navnirman’ of the country.”

He added, “Our (collective) resolution is to fight collectively…for the truth, for the people and for equal rights.”

On his relationship with Kinjal, Hardik said, “We loved each other and the marriage was arranged. I had admitted publicly (in the past) that she had proposed (and I had accepted the proposal).”

Kinjal, however, chose to remain silent on the occasion.

When asked about his family’s decision to marry his daughter Kinjal with Hardik who has been at the centre of several controversies, Dilip Parikh (Patel) said, “Both our families know each other for the past 25-30 years. So, we did not hesitate to a decision on the marriage. We are very happy.”

Since 2015 when the Patidar reservation agitation began, Hardik has witnessed many ups and down in his life, including an episode about some ‘sex videos’ allegedly involving him.

Hardik’s father Bharat said, “We wanted to perform the wedding at Umiyadham (the top religious place for Kadva Patidars in Unjha of Mehsana district). However, since Hardik is not allowed to enter Mehsana as a bail condition, we held the function here (Digsar) at a temple of our family’s deities Goddess Bahuchar and Goddess Meldi.”

One of Hardik’s close friends said both families wished to keep the wedding simple, and therefore each family decided to invite only 100 persons for the event.

None of the leaders of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) was invited for the wedding.