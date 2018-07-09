Hardik Patel to sit on indefinite fast in Aug in ‘last fight’ for quota

Hardik Patel said fighting for reservation was his top priority, but he will also continue to raise issues related to farmers, prohibition and unemployment. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Hardik Patel said fighting for reservation was his top priority, but he will also continue to raise issues related to farmers, prohibition and unemployment. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday announced to sit on an indefinite fast from August 25 to press for reservation to the community members in government jobs and education. Hardik made the announcement while posting a video message in that regard on his Facebook page following which he also interacted with Patidars on various issues.

“Please listen carefully, from August 25, which is observed as the ‘Patidar Kranti Divas’, I am going to sit on an indefinite fast until we get reservation for the Patidar community. Reservation is our priority and we will continue to fight for it….This is our last fight. Either I will give my life or we will get reservation. I need your support for this. The fight has come to the last phase… Reservation is our primary issue and we will continue to fight for it,” Hardik said in the video message.

It is to be noted that three years ago, on the same day, Hardik-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had held a mega rally in Ahmedabad that had culminated in a massive gathering of Patidars at Ahmedabad’s GMDC Ground near Gujarat University. The rally had eventually resulted in massive violence in various parts of the state, leading to a police crackdown and the eventual detention and incarceration of Hardik on sedition and other charges. Fourteen Patidars were killed in police action in two days.

Making an emotional appeal to his supporters and the Patidar community members, a section of whom had criticised him recently for “diverting” from the core issue of reservation, Patel sought their united support, while also keeping a scope for constructive criticism.

“We will get reservation, but only when we come together to fight for it. If we are fighting among ourselves, then this is not going to happen. We are lagging behind due to unnecessary debates and opposition (from within the community),” he said.

Hardik also said that fighting for reservation was his top priority, but he will also continue to raise issues related to farmers, prohibition and unemployment.

PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya told PTI that the venue for Patel’s fast next month was yet to be decided. “We will soon inform about the venue, where the indefinite fast will be organised. Patel’s supporters will also join him,” he added.

In a message circulated on social media, Hardik also said, “Thousands of youths will join me from August 25 by observing a day long symbolic fast in solidarity. Everyday, one Patidar youth will get his head tonsured to awake the government on the issue of reservation.”

