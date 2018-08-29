Hardik Patel to NHRC: Take steps to safeguard basic rights

NCP leader Praful Patel with Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI) NCP leader Praful Patel with Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

Accusing the BJP government of arresting his supporters and preventing them from meeting him, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, who is sitting on an indefinite fast in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), requesting it to take steps to safeguard basic and human rights of his supporters and himself.

In his letter, Hardik stated that he has been raising the issues of reservation for Patidar community, justice for those who were killed in police action during the quota agitation, waiver of farm loan, joblessness among the youths etc… and during this time, a number of false cases have been slapped against him, violating his personal liberty.

Referring to the denial of permission from the authorities in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar over his plan to sit on an indefinite fast, Hardik wrote that despite him taking responsibility of any law and order situation in writing, he was not given the permission. Hardik alleged that when he sat on the fast at his residence, a number of his supporters were detained, arrested or put under house arrest in different parts of the state.

Also read | Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast: TMC, RJD extend support

He also alleged that many of his supporters are not being allowed to meet him at his residence. In fact, he alleged, the police were not allowing supply of milk, food and daily ration for his supporters at his residence.

Alleging that the police have been illegally impounding vehicles of his supporters who come to meet him, Hardik wrote, “I request you to give necessary instructions to administration so that our fundamental and human rights are not violated and a rule of law and order gets established.”

Earlier, Hardik had tweeted a video showing police deployment outside his Ahmedabad residence. “To stop people coming from across the state, the BJP has been using the force. But we have faith in the Constitution,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel met Hardik, who has been on fast for the last four days. Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Hardik, the NCP leader said that it was shameful that even he had to give explanations to the police before meeting him. “Hardik’s fight is not restricted to the Patidar community. It is also for the welfare of farmers and youths. The way he has raised his voice against the policies of the government, the NCP is proud of him,” the former minister said.

In Surat, AAP, Cong leaders fast for Hardik

Local leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress here sat on a symbolic daylong fast in support of Hardik Patel, who is on an indefinite fast over quota for Patidars and farm loan waiver. They said that similar fasts will be held in different parts of Surat till the Hardik ends his fast.

AAP leader Yogesh Jadwani said, “Under the directions of the state government, police are picking up those who go to Hardik Patel’s house. So, we decided to sit on fast here in Surat.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App