Hardik Patel seeks two days to submit his reply to probe commission

Congress leader Hardik Patel Monday appeared before the Justice K A Puj commission, set up to probe allegations of police atrocities during the 2015 Patidar agitation, and requested two days’ time to submit his statement.

Both Hardik and Amrish Patel, leaders of the agitation, were summoned by the two-member commission to appear on September 16 in Gandhinagar.

“I have asked for two days’ time. I will submit my written statement regarding the allegations made by the policemen against me,” said Patel.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice (retired) K A Puj said, “The duo appeared today and asked for two days’ time. The next hearing will take place on September 19.”

Violence had erupted on August 25, 2015 in Ahmedabad when Hardik led a ‘Kranti’ rally attended by over 5 lakh people from all over Gujarat. He and other Patidar leaders complained that police used batons on the women.

The Puj commission was set up by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on October 3, 2017, ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections to investigate the allegations of police excess. The commission also summoned Ketan Patel and Chirag Patel, two other leaders of the agitation, to appear before them on September 21.

Hardik said he has full faith that the commission will do justice. “I will submit my statement regarding how women protesters were brutally assaulted by the police. I have faith that the commission will do justice regarding the injustice meted out to several women back in 2015,” said Patel.