Hardik Patel releases ‘will’ on day 9 of hunger strike

Hardik with HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Courtesy: Twitter) Hardik with HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last nine days, on Sunday made his legal will public. In the will, according to his aide, Hardik has set aside a part of his money for families of 14 Patidar youths who died during the 2015 quota agitation. He has also pledged his eyes for donation after his death.

Hardik has been fasting at his Ahmedabad residence since August 25 demanding reservation for Patidars in government jobs, education and as farm loan waiver.

Making his will public, his aide and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Manoj Panara said Hardik’s health was deteriorating rapidly. “It is possible that in the next 24 to 48 hours, he won’t be in a condition to speak or walk. So, he has declared his will,” Panara told The Indian Express.

A doctor from a government hospital who visited Hardik on Sunday said he has advised the 25-year-old leader to get admitted to a hospital. “His urine and blood pressure is normal, but he has refused blood and urine tests,” PTI quoted the doctor as saying.

As per his will, Hardik has Rs 50,000 in his account. He has declared Rs 20,000 to his parents and the rest as a donation to a cattle shelter in his native Viramgam. He has declared that money from a life insurance policy, a car and royalty of a book on him be divided in three parts. He has declared that 15 per cent of this should go to his parents, 15 per cent to his sister and the remaining to family members of 14 Patidar youths who died during the quota agitation in 2015.

