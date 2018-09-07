Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Hardik Patel’s health deteriorates after 14 days of fast, rushed to hospital

Hardik Patel’s health deteriorates after 14 days of fast, rushed to hospital

The Patidar quota leader has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 13 days, demanding reservations for Patidar youths in government jobs and education.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 5:17:20 pm
PAAS leader Hardik Patel was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated today. (File)

After sitting on a 14-day hunger strike in Ahmedabad, Gujarat quota agitation leader Hardik Patel’s health deteriorated on Friday and he was taken to a hospital, news agency ANI reported. He has been sitting on an indefinite fast since August 25 to push for farm loan waiver and demanding reservation to Patidar youths in government jobs and education.

The Congress had yesterday announced that they will observe a 24-hour-fast across the state on Friday in solidarity with Patel. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani had announced this after a Congress delegation, comprising 25 MLAs and other senior leaders, met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and handed him a memorandum raising a range of issues, including the demands raised by Hardik.

Gujarat Congress has come in support of the Patidar youth leader’s demands over farm loan waiver and reservation to the Patidar community. The Gujarat BJP government had asked Hardik to call off his fast, but the party’s stand on talking to the Patidar leader over his demands was not clear. Earlier, the state government had termed Hardik Patel’s fast a political stir backed by Congress.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha had met Hardik Patel and expressed their support. On the same day, the state BJP government broke its silence, calling the agitation led by the Patidar leader as one “motivated by the Opposition Congress”.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement