Ahmedabad: Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani among dozens detained ahead of rally for Hathras victim

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda, working state president Hardik Patel and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani were among dozens of protesters detained by the Gujarat Police Wednesday ahead of a rally seeking justice for the Hathras victim in Ahmedabad.

Various voluntary organizations had organized the Pratikar Yatra (resistance rally) in Ahmedabad seeking justice for the Hathras victim and in protest of the allegedly deteriorating situation of law and order with regard to the security of women in Gujarat and the entire country. The rally was backed by the Opposition Congress.

Chavda, in a video message, had appealed people to participate in the march scheduled from Kochrab Ashram to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In his message, Chavda asked people to join the non-political protest march to ensure the safety of women in the country and the state. He cited the Hathras case and at least three cases of rape reported from Gujarat in the last few days.

Hardik Patel had earlier said that the march is completely non-political and organized by various voluntary organizations.

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency Jignesh Mevani had also voiced his active support for the rally. Going live on social media, on Tuesday night, Mevani spoke on ‘insensitive’ approach of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government towards the victim family of Hathras and appealed people from all caste and religion to participate in the Ahmedabad rally from Kochrab Ashram to Sabarmati Ashram Wednesday.

