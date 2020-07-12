Hardik Patel is Gujarat Congress working president

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gandhinagar with Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (File/Express photo by Javed Raja) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Gandhinagar with Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (File/Express photo by Javed Raja)

Hardik Patel, the Patidar quota agitation leader who joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the presence of then president Rahul Gandhi, was on Saturday appointed as the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The decision comes comes ahead of the bypolls for eight Assembly seats vacated by MLAs who quit the Congress in favour of the BJP before the Rajya Sabha elections held last month.

Patel (26) is the youngest ever state Congress chief. “I am taking off in a car to cover 6,000 villages and take stock of their issues. And we shall win all the eight (Assembly) seats,” Patel told The Sunday Express when asked about his appointment.

Patel, who led a statewide agitation in 2015 demanding that Patidars be included in the OBC quota, is facing trial under charges of sedition, rioting and conspiracy, and has been arrested several times. He was released on bail in March in a rioting case lodged in Ahmedabad.

Mahendrasinh Parmar, Anand Chaudhary and Yasin Gajjan have been appointed as the District Congress Committee presidents of Anand, Surat and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts, respectively, according to a statement issued by the office of AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

“We will fight together more strongly for the welfare of people,” GPCC president Amit Chavda tweeted.

