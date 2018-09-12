Hardik Patel to break fast today after Patidar leaders’ pleas

Hardik Patel with Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha (File) Hardik Patel with Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha (File)

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel will end his ‘fast unto death’ Wednesday through the hands of leaders of two Patidar socio-religious bodies – Khodaldham and Umiyadham. Hardik’s close aide and one of the conveners of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Manoj Panara announced this while addressing a press conference.

“Hardik was determined to continue his fast. However, we requested him to break the fast and fight against this government. And accepting our demand, Hardik has decided to break his fast through the hands of leaders of Khodaldham and Umiyadham at 3 pm,” Panara said. Khodaldham and Umiyadham are highest religious places of Leuva and Kadva Patidars in Gujarat.

With main two demands of reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers, Hardik began his ‘fast unto death’ from August 25 at his residence near Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad. Later, they also added a demand of release of PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya from jail. Kathiriya is behind bars since August 19 in connection with a sedition case registered against him by Gujarat government.

Read | Day 14 of fast: Hardik Patel shifted to hospital

Hardik was visited by many noted personalities during this fast like Prakash Ambedkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Harish Rawat, Jignesh Mevani etc. However, Gujarat government did not hold any discussions with him. Once, the government asked certain leaders of some Patidar organisations like C K Patel of Vishv Umiya Foundation to mediate talks between Hardik and the state government. However, PAAS refused mediation by C K Patel.

During this fast period, Hardik had also declared his will in which he declared to donate his eyes and distribute his property between his parents, sister and families of 14 Patidar youths who were killed in the reservation agitation in 2015.

Read | Hardik Patel’s fast a political stir backed by Congress: Gujarat govt

Hardik had chosen to be hospitalised on September 7 after complaining of breathlessness and damage to kidneys. The doctors at government Sola Civil Hospital had begun his treatment while stating that his vitals were normal. Within hours, Hardik got himself shifted to SGVP Holistic Hospital near Vaishnodevi Circle. After staying there for a couple of days, he was later discharged. He, however, announced to ‘continue’ his fast at his residence.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd