Hardik Patel begins indefinite fast, 251 detained in Gujarat

At least 251 people going to extend support to Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, who began an indefinite hunger strike from his home on Saturday, were detained from various parts of Gujarat Sunday.

Denied permission to hold the fast in a public place, Hardik sat outside his home amid police security. Police said no offence was lodged till 6 pm and no one was arrested.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was among those who reached the venue to extend support to Hardik. State Congress spokesman Badruddin Shaikh, too, reached the spot to express solidarity with Hardik. He said he was there “not as a Congress leader”, but as president of Ahmedabad Muslim Graduates Association.

Earlier in the day, Hardik tweeted, “There is nothing in the name of Constitution and law happening in Gujarat. BJP and the entire Police force are holding Gujarat hostage. please help”.

ADGP, Law and Order, Sanjay Srivastava said that by 6 pm, 251 persons had been detained. The maximum number of detentions, 66, was reported from Vadali and Idar taluka of Sabarkantha district.

Patidar-dominated areas in Ahmedabad and Surat saw heavy police patrolling.

Senior police officers said most of the detained persons were PAAS leaders, who could have mobilised crowds. They said many of these leaders were identified as they had been arrested for their involvement in agitations in the past. “The idea was not to let the crowd swell and we successfully prevented such assemblies,” an officer said.

In Surat, 23 PAAS supporters and four Congress municipal corporators, including two women, were detained. Last Sunday, the city had witnessed violence in Varaccha area when Patidar youths protesting over Hardik’s arrest had damaged two buses and set one on fire.

To avoid a repeat of the violence, a large number of policemen were deployed at Patidar-dominated areas like Katargam, Varachha, Sarthana, Kapodara, Punagam and Yogi chowk.

