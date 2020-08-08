Hardik Patel asks youth to be patient, says Cong will reward them

Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel (File) Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel (File)

Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel advised party workers to cultivate the virtues of patience and seriousness, while speaking on the power tussle between the party’s young and old leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In an interview to The Indian Express, the young leader said that former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia “committed a big mistake” by revolting against the party despite the latter amply rewarding them.

Asked to comment on the current power tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Hardik said that since the Congress formed governments in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with thin majority, the party authorities had decided to put senior and experienced leaders in charge as chief ministers. He also indicated that the two young leaders were rewarded amply by the party since the demise of their respective fathers. Sachin and Jyotiraditya are sons of late Congress leaders Rajesh Pilot and Madhavrao Scindia respectively.

Also Read| Won’t do anything by sidelining senior leaders, need their advice: Hardik Patel

“As far as (Sachin) Pilot saheb and (Jyotiraditya) Scindia saheb are concerned, when their fathers died, both of them immediately got party tickets for Member of Parliament. Then they performed duties as central ministers. Pilot became an MP at the age of 25. He became a central minister at the age of 30. He became a chief of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) at the age of 35 and deputy chief minister at the age of 40. Why should there be any problem? There should not be a problem,” said Hardik.

He added, “I am young, but I would still say that it is very important to be patient and serious. Those who do not have patience and seriousness, they commit mistakes either in haste or are misguided by somebody. When I joined Congress, I did not have any post. Many people were cautioning me against Congress. But, I was patient, remained serious and had faith in our leader. Pilot saheb and Scindia saheb are very senior to me and I cannot advise them. But, I would tell the youth workers that Congress is the only party where a worker gets to a good position after working for the party.”

The young Congress leader also expressed happiness over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that he would hope that the BJP government established Ram Rajya (ideal administration) in India and Gujarat by removing unemployment and improving quality of education and health services. Patel had donated Rs 21,000 for the building of the temple.

On his recent teaming up with independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, Patel said the two had decided to meet once a month and work on important issues in the state. According to him, their being together would help “promote social harmony and equality” in Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd