Hardik Patel announces rally in Saurashtra

Hardik Patel: ‘Not scared of jails. Fighting for crores of poor people’. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Hardik Patel: ‘Not scared of jails. Fighting for crores of poor people’. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Amid signs of waning support, Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel has announced that he will embark on a daylong ‘Vijay Vishwas Yatra’ in Saurashtra region — a Patidar heartland — on August 8. The yatra will be a precursor to his indefinite hunger strike later this month.

The rally is seen by many as a step to rake up support for his Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. Several members of Hardik’s team had deserted him around the December Assembly polls.

Hardik will start his rally from Mota Dadva village of Rajkot with a demand for OBC quota for Patidars or Patels.

